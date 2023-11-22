News
Regional News
Posted: Nov 22, 2023 12:26 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 12:26 PM
Caney Continues Search For Long Term Water Solution
Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson
Water was once again the topic of discussion in Caney, Kansas.
During this week's City Council meeting, the council agreed to move forward with engineering and development for an emergency connection with Montgomery Consolidated Rural Water 1, and tabled the emergency connection request with Chautauqua Rural Water 4 until next meeting. City Administrator Kelley Zellner says Caney is facing an odd situation when it comes to water production.
Zellner says the town has been working to fix any leaks that are found, but the problem goes deeper than finding one pipe and fixing it.
While any rain will be beneficial to the current water system, Zellner says the city continues to search for short term and emergency water solutions, while continuing the process for a long term solution. Zellner says conversations continue with state and federal officials, with a promise of expedited services like construction, when a solution is found.
