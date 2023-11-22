Posted: Nov 22, 2023 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 11:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the doors to the Bartlesville Salvation Army opened to provide a bit of Thanksgiving love to those who need it the most.

Salvation Army Lt. Luke Swain says volunteers began preparing a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday to feed approximately 400 guests who might not have anywhere else to go. On Wednesday, Swain says more than 100 volunteers will serve turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and all the traditional Thanksgiving entrees and desserts.

Grace Farmer, who is with the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville. One of those volunteers is

Swain says the Thanksgiving Dinner is a service of love for the community, where he hopes guests will not only fill up on Thanksgiving goodies, but something more important, too

The community Thanksgiving Dinner will go on through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 101 S. Bucy in west Bartlesville, or until the food runs out.