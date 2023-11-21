Posted: Nov 21, 2023 12:11 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 12:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford signed a letter with fellow Republicans calling on President Joe Biden to enforce the oil sanctions on Iran, as mandated by Congress. The Senators also urge the Administration to freeze the $6 billion funding mechanism that was established in the hostage agreement in September with Iran.

This is what the Senators had to say in part when writing the letter:

“To prevent further atrocities and to fulfill our promise of providing unwavering support to our most important ally in the Middle East, we urge your Administration to take the necessary means in severing financial avenues available to Iran, specifically cracking down on oil exports.”

The letter was signed by 17 Republican Senators.