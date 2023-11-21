News
News
Posted: Nov 21, 2023 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 10:37 AM
Giving Tuesday Coming Up at Turpentine Creek
Ty Loftis
The biggest fundraising event of the year is coming up at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Giving Tuesday is taking place next week and their goal is to raise $100,000. A generous donor has already guaranteed a match of $48,000.
At each financial milestone of $5,000, they will be giving prizes to those who donate, like, comment and share posts on their social media pages. Donations will go to supporting animals and long-term care.
There will be a Fireside Chat later that evening at 7 p.m. with a documentary and a question and answer session to follow.
« Back to News