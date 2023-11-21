Posted: Nov 21, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 2:58 AM

Tom Davis

At Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center in Bartlesville, their organization is committed to their motto of “You Talk, We Listen, Life Gets Better” through counseling services that integrate mind, body, spirit in our client care.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Interim Executive Director Kristin Curd and Therapist Lacey Carroll told us about a special treatment for ADHD, depression and anxiety that is called Neurofeedback.

Lacey Carroll describes Neurofeedback, also known as EEG (electroencephalogram) biofeedback, as a therapeutic intervention that provides immediate feedback from a computer-based program that assesses a client’s brainwave activity. The program uses auditory or visual signals to help patients recognize their thought patterns and try to modify them. Through this process, clients can learn to regulate and improve their brain function and hopefully alleviate symptoms of various neurological disorders and mental health conditions.

Kristin Curd announced on our program that Neurofeedback therapy at Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center is now being offered at $590 off the regular price through March.

ABOUT SAMARITAN COUNSELING AND GROWTH CENTER:

Since 1974, Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center, (formerly Samaritan Counseling Foundation) a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, has provided high-quality counseling and mental health treatment services to thousands of clients at an affordable cost. We are committed to first-class care of our clients. In fact more than 80 percent of clients seen receive some type of subsidy, whether through insurance reimbursement, Samaritan client assistance funds or adjusted fees.

As a Center that offers Faith Integrated Counseling, if you choose to introduce faith or spiritual issues, your counselor will respond in a thoughtful, respectful, and informed manner. If you choose not to address faith issues, your counselor will respect your wishes.