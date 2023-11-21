Posted: Nov 21, 2023 7:18 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 7:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There has been an apparent shooting at the Osage Casino in Bartlesville.

According to sources within law enforcement, OSBI and Osage Nation Tribal Police are investigating an incident where one person was shot on Tuesday morning.

There is still a large police presence there as of 8:15 on Tuesday morning.

KWON has a reporter on the scene and will have more information as its available.