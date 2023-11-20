Posted: Nov 20, 2023 6:37 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 6:38 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met on Monday night for their second of two regular monthly meetings, and it was a short one. The main item on the City Council’s agenda was whether or not to declare an emergency due to water shortage.

Here is Mayor Tom Hays on the water shortage.

The item was approved. The Council also approved the item amending the Right-of-Way Access Agreement between the City of Dewey and Dobson Fiber.

The City Council meeting adjourned and was succeeded by the regular public works meeting where no new items were brought up in the meeting. Both groups will meet again on the first Monday of December at 7 pm and both meetings are open to the public.