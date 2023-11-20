Posted: Nov 20, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 3:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program from new participants who are 60 years or older or disabled.

Applications will be accepted in-person at any Cherokee Nation Human Services location until Dec. 29.

“With the colder months approaching, Cherokee families across the reservation will be using their heaters more, which can sometimes put people in a difficult financial situation,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “LIHEAP helps take some of the pressure off of having to worry about an energy bill, in case they may need to use those finances somewhere else.”

The LIHEAP program is funded by the state’s Department of Health & Human Services and administered by the Cherokee Nation Family Assistance Department. LIHEAP is designed to assist eligible households with home heating, cooling, and crisis intervention assistance.

Applicant requirements include:

Live on the Cherokee Nation Reservation;

Meet income guidelines;

Be a citizen of the Cherokee Nation or another federally recognized tribe;

Must not receive LIHEAP assistance from any other tribe or department of human services.

“LIHEAP is important to all tribal citizens who meet eligibility requirements to be able to remain safe in their homes during the winter and summer months,” LIHEAP manager Janet Ward said. “This helps the elderly and disabled to have extra finances to be able to pay for food, medicine, and essential living needs.”

In order to apply for LIHEAP, applicants must bring supply the following documents:

Income for everyone in the household 18 and older;

Utility bill (main source of heating);

Photo IDs for everyone who lives in household;

Social Security cards for everyone who lives in household;

Proof of tribal citizenship for everyone who lives in household;

Physical address verification.

Applications will open on a later date for all others who qualify.

For more information, contact Cherokee Nation Human Services at 918-453-5422.