Posted: Nov 20, 2023 2:30 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 2:31 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council will meet tonight for their second of two regular monthly meetings, and as always will be followed by the Public Works Authority meeting.

For City Council, they have fairly short agenda that is highlighted by whether or not the Council will decide to declare an emergency water shortage or not. The Council is also expected to amend the right-of-way access agreement between the City of Dewey and Dobson Fiber.

The Public Works Authority has no new agenda items and is expected to be routine. Both meetings are open to the public and take place at Dewey City Hall at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave.