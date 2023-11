Posted: Nov 20, 2023 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel this year's Christmas parade and drawing because of low interest and limited participation. If any money has been donated for the Christmas drawing, you will get your money back.

A Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Monday evening to discuss the matter further.