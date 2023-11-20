Posted: Nov 20, 2023 2:20 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 2:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Local English Language Learner Nancy Mendez recently received statewide recognition for her achievements in the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services program.

Mendez was honored during an awards ceremony held at the annual Oklahoma Adult Education and Literacy Conference last month in Guthrie. Samantha Strealy of Tinker Federal Credit Union presented the English as a Second Language Adult Learner of the Year Award to Mendez during the event.

Mendez completed more than 100 hours of instruction at the Bartlesville library in a short period of time. She has gained an entire ELL level and has shown a marked improvement in her ability to speak and comprehend English.

“Nancy’s achievements have impacted her life in a myriad of positive ways, from work to doctor’s visits to running errands,” Literacy Coordinator Cheryl Dorris said.

The English as a Second Language Adult Education Award is sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union.

Call Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services at 918-338-4179 for more information about local literacy efforts, to volunteer to be a tutor, or to make a financial contribution.