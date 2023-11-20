Posted: Nov 20, 2023 2:15 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The 12 Days of Grinchmas Blood Drive is coming up in December and on Thursday, December 14th, Pawhuska residents will have the opportunity to take part, as OBI will be at the Elks Lodge taking donations from noon to 6 p.m.