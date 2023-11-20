News
Blood Drive Coming to Pawhuska
The 12 Days of Grinchmas Blood Drive is coming up in December and on Thursday, December 14th, Pawhuska residents will have the opportunity to take part, as OBI will be at the Elks Lodge taking donations from noon to 6 p.m.
The entire event runs from Wednesday, December 13th through Sunday, December 24th. For those 12 days, once you give blood, you get a Dr. Seuss book to read or re-gift for the holidays. To make an appointment, call 918-335-7197.
