Posted: Nov 20, 2023 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2023 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members were considering signing a lease purchase agreement with Welch State Bank to purchase a durapatch trailer for just over $87,000 and that would go to District Three. The trailer has only been used for four hours and District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said that this is a piece of equipment that his crew needs.

Cartwright added that they got this piece of equipment at a good price, as he has seen others sell in excess of $99,000. The Board approved the lease agreement.