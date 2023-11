Posted: Nov 17, 2023 5:01 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 5:01 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic accident has occured along Highway 75 and the northbound lanes in front of the Eastland Shopping Center are currently closed. You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes going back half a mile. Northbound lanes are currently rerouted to Adams Rd.