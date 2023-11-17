Posted: Nov 17, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

A first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued in the Monday shooting death of 16-year-old Markus Scott, a Bartlesville resident who was shot multiple times and left along the roadside near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins said Friday that a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 20-year-old Bartlesville native Bryson Towers. Towers is currently in the Montgomery County (Kansas) Jail after his arrest by Coffeyville, Kan., police on charges unrelated to this case. He is awaiting extradition to Washington County.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 13, Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a deceased male at the above location. Officers responded to find Scott had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical workers.

Bartlesville Police Department investigators were able to identify several witnesses and other information using security video from surrounding businesses, resulting in the warrant for Towers’ arrest.

