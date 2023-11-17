Posted: Nov 17, 2023 12:00 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Arvest Wealth Management has announced they will bring on another officer to their trust department. Eric Cook, who has practiced law and banking for more than 16 years, will work with fiduciary account administration of personal trusts, estates, guardianships and other duties.

Here is what Arvest Wealth Management Regional Manager Josh Randolph had to say on the hire:

"We are excited to welcome Eric to our experienced team. His extensive background in the legal and oil and gas industry, as well as trust administration will be beneficial to our clients and the local team."

Cook lives in Bartlesville and has two kids.

(Photo Courtesy of Stevie Williams.)