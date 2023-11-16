Posted: Nov 16, 2023 3:40 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 4:26 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery at an East Bartlesville home that occurred on Oct. 24th. Rebecca Smith was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon on the charges of accessory to robbery and harboring a juvenile runaway.

Smith is the mother of Keeton Mayer, who was one of six juveniles involved in the armed robbery, and is being charged as a youthful offender on this case. According to an affidavit, Smith dropped Mayer off in Tulsa along with two other juveniles involved in the robbery shortly after the crimes were committed.

It is alleged that Smith let Mayer use her vehicle after his was seized, and never reported any of the juvenile’s she came in contact with to the police. Smith is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and her next court date is set for Dec. 1st