Posted: Nov 16, 2023 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Residents within the City of Skiatook went to the polls this week and passed a measure that will put a one-cent sales tax increase in place for the next 15 years. That measure passed with 74 percent of voters being in favor of the increase.

These funds will be used to construct two new police and fire stations, as city officials say the existing buildings contain mold, sewage issues and other needed repairs. Other funds will go toward the City getting new fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulances and equipment for emergency personnel. Storm sirens will also be replaced and upgraded.

Officials for the City of Skiatook say these new features improve response time, maintain and potentially lower insurance rates and bring more workers to town.