Posted: Nov 16, 2023 10:45 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Casino Bartlesville opened with a ribbon cutiing ceremony on Thursday. Assistant Principal Chief RJ Walker, along with other members of the Osage Nation Congress and State Representative Judd Strom and State Senator Julie Daniels were on hand.

Osage Gaming CEO Kimberly Pearson gave opening remarks during the event and said this was the first property she was tasked with acquiring.

Vann Bighorse gave an opening prayer.