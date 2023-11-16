News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 16, 2023 9:50 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 9:51 AM
Bowl for Kids' Sake
Tom Davis
You're invited to participate in BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE 2024 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It is their annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.
MARCH 7 or 8 | 7:00 PM
Red Apple Bowling Center
MARCH 7 or 14 | 11:30 AM
Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes
DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT!
Community Matching Gift for Donations $25+ when the donor is not eligible for a corporate matching gift program.
Corporate Matching Gift : ConocoPhillips [$50+], CPChem [$50+], Phillips 66 [$25+], ONEGas [$30+]
EARLY BIRD TEAM CAPTAINS
REGISTER BY JANUARY 13
Create a team and make a $25+ donation to your personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!
EARLY BIRD TEAMS
REGISTER BY JANUARY 31
Teams with six registered team members and each team member has made a $25+ donation to their personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!
FUNDRAISING GOALS
TEAM | $900+
INDIVIDUAL | $150+
Raise $150 [before matching] to receive a t/shirt and be eligible for the $150+ PRIZE DRAWINGS!
