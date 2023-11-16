Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville

Bowl for Kids' Sake

Tom Davis

You're invited to participate in BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE 2024 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It is their annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

MARCH 7 or 8 | 7:00 PM

Red Apple Bowling Center

 
MARCH 7 or 14 | 11:30 AM
Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes
 
 
DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT! 
 
Community Matching Gift for Donations $25+ when the donor is not eligible for a corporate matching gift program.  
 
Corporate Matching Gift : ConocoPhillips [$50+], CPChem [$50+], Phillips 66 [$25+], ONEGas [$30+] 
 
EARLY BIRD TEAM CAPTAINS 
 
REGISTER BY JANUARY 13 
 
Create a team and make a $25+ donation to your personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!
 
EARLY BIRD TEAMS 
 
REGISTER BY JANUARY 31 
 
Teams with six registered team members and each team member has made a $25+ donation to their personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!
 
 
FUNDRAISING GOALS
 
TEAM | $900+
INDIVIDUAL | $150+  
 
Raise $150 [before matching] to receive a t/shirt and be eligible for the $150+ PRIZE DRAWINGS! 
 


