Posted: Nov 16, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The family of Monday’s shooting victim in Bartlesville have set up a fundraiser for funeral expenses.

16-year-old Markus Steven Scott was shot to death on Monday and his body was located near the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and State Highway 123 in Bartlesville. Now, his family is not only grieving, but also raising funds for his funeral.

His family says Markus was a caring individual whose life was taken way too soon as a result of gun violence. They say he had a bright personality that could light up a room with his contagious smile. Markus was also an expectant father, with a daughter due to be born near Christmas.

The family has established a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses, with anything extra going toward his daughter’s future needs.