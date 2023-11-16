Posted: Nov 16, 2023 5:25 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 7:13 AM

Tom Davis

A 35-year-old Pryor man is dead following a collision with another vehicle just east of Clarmore on Wednesday.

OHP said the collision occured just before 6pm on Wednesday on State Highway 20 at South 4230 Road in Rogers County.

Cody Morrow of Pryor was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Oologah-Talala EMS.

Adela Clark-Evans, 56, of Jay, was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango. She was transported by Lifeflight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in good condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, and arm injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.