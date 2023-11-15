Posted: Nov 15, 2023 3:58 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 3:58 PM

The two inmates that had escaped from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy have been caught.

Early Sunday morning before Brandon Cherry and Aaron Victory escaped, officers conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Creacy, who was later found out to be the getaway driver for the two men. Officers were suspicious of Creacy's behavior, but had no evidence or reason to place her under arrest, but the prison was notified of the traffic stop because they believed criminal activity either had occurred or was going to occur.

Creacy was from McCurtain County, like one of the two escaped inmates. Creacy was also friends with one of them on Facebook, raising suspicion that she may be involved when officials learned the inmates went missing on Sunday night.

Her car was seen on flock cameras in Osage County nearly an hour after the inmates went missing. Southeast Oklahoma law enforcement agencies were notified and at 3 a.m., her car was pulled over in Pushmataha County. Two males, who were later confirmed to be Cherry and Victory ran from the car.

The two men were later found by McCurtain County Deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service in McCurtain County late Tuesday night.