Posted: Nov 15, 2023 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford spoke at a Senate Judiciary Hearing introduding two nominees to Oklahoma's Northern District Court.

Lankford spoke highly of both Sara Hill, who has served as Attorney General for the Cherokee Nation and John D. Russell, who serves as a shareholder for a company in Tulsa. Lankford also said that they need to get nominations through the Northern District Court because the case load is stacking up.

Lankford has went through a thorough process vetting the two candidates and feels as if they are the best two people for the job.

Hill and Russell will now speak in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.