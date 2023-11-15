Posted: Nov 15, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

For the month of October, the Bartlesville Police Department had a total of 3,888 calls for service. The department made 861 traffic stops during the month, received 235 calls emergency calls and 220 phone calls related to animals.

The Bartlesville Police Department conducted 183 welfare checks, took 119 mental health unit calls and just below 100 disturbance calls. The department received 82 phone calls in relation to suspicious activity, conducted 50 follow ups on mental health cases and took 48 calls regarding traffic collisions. There were also a handful of calls related to community policing, outreach for the homeless, crisis responses and calls where officers went back in service.

You can reach the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.