News

Pawhuska

Posted: Nov 15, 2023 12:54 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 12:54 PM

Downtown Pawhuska to be Featured in Commercial

Ty Loftis

Downtown Pawhuska will be featured in an upcoming commercial on Thanksgiving night. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney says they are partnering with the News on 6 to feature many downtown businesses in hopes of bringing more people to the area.  

To find out more about downtown Pawhuska and upcoming events, call the Chamber at 918-287-1208.

 


