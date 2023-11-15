Posted: Nov 15, 2023 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

If you've ever thought about running for public office but didn't know much about the process, you're invited to The Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County Run to Win event at 6:30 on Monday evening at Crossing 2nd to learn just that.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper and Jule Merceiz said that a panel that includes 4 county officials; 3 state officials; 2 city council members; and 1 school board member will explain everything from exploring to filing, campaigning and what to expect should you win an office.

Schipper said the event is instructional and non-partisan.