Posted: Nov 15, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Lots of positives are taking place at Bartlesville Public Schools. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Supt. Chuck McCauley talked about some of those positives.

Recently, Bartlesville High School was been named in the Top 5 for Advanced Placement courses for public traditional schools in the entire state of Oklahoma.

McCauley said that out of 531 public schools in Oklahoma, Bartlesville High School earned the bronze rating for AP Honor Roll and another award for AP Access to classes. He added that 48% of graduates took at least one AP course during the 20222-2023 school year and AP coursework is available to students no matter their backgrounds.

Bartlesville Public Schools recently announced a construction update on Wayside Elementary School and the Agriculture Center, two projects that were approved in previous bond issues.

Supt. McCauley said that brick veneer is being put up on the exterior of the Agriculture Center. Sheet rock has been going up and as work continues, the expected completion date is this spring.

At the elementary school, Ten new early childhood classrooms are being installed and concrete masonry units are being put up. Progress on the playground retaining wall has allowed for the swings to open back up. Contractos hope to have that work done in the spring, that way interior renovations on the cafeteria and current library can be done in the summer.

Lastly, McCauley floated an idea to start a construction class at the high school in the near future. He is seeking support from the community and other stakeholders in a similar fashion in which the scholl's FFA and Ag Classes got started.