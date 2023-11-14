Posted: Nov 14, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with trafficking CDS and possessing a firearm after conviction of a felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers searched the home of Matthew Davis on Monday afternoon and located an AR style rifle on the couch in the living room. Three other pistols were located in the bedroom, along with a white, crystal-like substance.

Because of Davis' previous felony conviction, he was placed under arrest and his cell phone was seized and a search warrant will be requested to go through the contents of his phone. The weight of the white, crystal-like substance weighed 140 grams.

Davis has a $100,000 bond and will next be seen in court on Friday, December 1st at 9 a.m.