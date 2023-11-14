Posted: Nov 14, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was joined by colleague Markwayne Mullin and Governor Kevin Stitt on a trip to the Horn of Africa where they met with members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard. Lankford had this to say on the Veteran’s Day trip to the eastern part of Africa:

“Seeing our Oklahoma Guard members proudly protect our nation half-way around the world was humbling and inspiring. They are safe, motivated and ready to finish the last three months of their long deployment so they can get home to their families.”

The visit also gave the delegation an opportunity to assess possible upcoming threats to America and strategize with allies to keep our country safe.