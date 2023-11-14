Posted: Nov 14, 2023 9:21 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Celebrate Recovery at Victory Worship Center in Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville provides the restoring power that is found in Biblical principles, connection, accountability, the fruit of the Spirit and the Name of Jesus, will be ministered to you through Victory's CR group.

Celebrate Recovery serves those in need of recovery from childhood trauma, grief and homelessness.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angela Lowery and Don Burns invited everyone to Victory Worship Center in Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville Saturday night from 6pm to 7:30pm for a free dinner and some musical entertainment along with a silent auction and door prizes. The event is a fun way to get to learn more about Celebrate Recovery and to help raise funds to keep it going as a valuable resource for those on need.