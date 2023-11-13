Posted: Nov 13, 2023 3:28 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Osage County Sheriff's Office signed contracts with seven school districts to increase the number of school resource officers. With that, there will now be four school resource officers working at Prue, Osage Hills, Woodland, Bowring, Barnsdall, McCord and Shidler.

Chief Deputy Kevin Young says grant funding will keep the costs down for the county and explains what the SRO's will be doing when school isn't in session.

Avant will look to get the go-ahead to allow for a renewal at their school board meeting on Monday night. If they do, the board will consider approving that at next week's meeting.