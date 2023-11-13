Posted: Nov 13, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were tasked with choosing an engineering firm to conduct bridge safety inspections beginning next April and continuing for the next two years. The three commissioners spoke with three firms and Guy Engineering scored the highest in the four categories that they were scored in, thus getting the nod. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains how the process of picking a firm works.

Guy Engineering will conduct those safety inspections from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

(Photo Courtesy of Guy Engineering.)