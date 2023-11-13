Posted: Nov 13, 2023 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members reviewed quotes for the relocation of a mobile shelving storage unit inside a metal building between the courthouse and the treasurer's office. Dalton Higgins, who is the Owner's Rep for the construction of the new annex, explains why this needs to be done.

Southwest Solutions Group was the winning bid at $32,900. There were two companies who decided not to bid on the project.