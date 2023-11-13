Posted: Nov 13, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 12:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Two inmates that escaped from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility have been seen in Pushmataha County in southeast Oklahoma, but are still at large. There is no threat to the Osage County area at this time

The Department of Corrections issued an Orange Alert on Sunday night after it was discovered that Aaron Victory and Bradley Cherry had went missing from the prison. At 3:40 a.m., the Hominy Police Department was advised that a vehicle had been stopped in Pushmataha County area. The driver that is in custody confirmed that the two males fled from the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for Cherry and Victory in the area.