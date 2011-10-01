Posted: Nov 10, 2023 3:14 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 3:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

We had an opportunity to briefly talk with Oklahoma veteran Dewayne Bryan Friday afternoon as his group passed the Bartlesville Radio studios during his third annual walk from Claremore to Copan for two good causes.

Dewayne also happens to be the dad of country music star Zach Bryan. This year, his walk is benefiting two Bartlesville nonprofit organizations

Dewayne and his group were on their way to Hopestone in downtown Bartlesville to visit with them. Previously in the day, Dad's Walk made a stop at Paths to Independence in east Bartlesville.

Dewayne says his reasoning for making the annual walk is easy. He just wants to do something good and encourages others to do the same