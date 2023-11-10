Posted: Nov 10, 2023 9:21 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1060 in Bartlesville is a charitable organization dedicated to community. Since 1907, Lodge 1060 has given 15-million back to the Bartlesville community. This holiday season, our local Elks are conducting a drive get bicycles to children facing economic challenges just in time for Christmas.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rebecca Vause and Teresa Ranker said through financial donations from individuals and businesses that they have 16 bikes as of today. They would like to increase that by a little more to insure that children from challenged families don't get left out this holiday season.

Please contact Rebecca at 480-550-0673 for donation details.