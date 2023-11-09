Posted: Nov 09, 2023 12:43 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

For a third year in a row, an Oklahoma veteran will be walking from Claremore to Copan to raise money for a good cause. That veteran just so happens to be country music star Zach Bryan's father, Dewayne. This year, his benefits will aid two Bartlesville non-profits in Paths to Independence and the Hopestone Cancer Support Center.

Dewayne started the walk on Thursday morning and is expected to arrive in Copan on Saturday. He told the News on 6 that every four miles the 12 other people who have joined him will shout out names to honor those fighting cancer.

At the end of the walk on Saturday, there will be music and food to celebrate.