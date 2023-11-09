Posted: Nov 09, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to join American Legion Post 105 in honoring our Veterans with the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, at 11am.

Entries may preregister by calling Tyler Hartzell at 918-914-1209. Parade form up will be at the Phillips Parking lot starting at 9am. All preregistered entries and other entries should be there by 10am. All entries are welcome that wish to honor our Veterans. There will be no charge to enter the parade.

This year's Grand Marshal is Joel Holstrom.

Joel is a Desert Storm 1 veteran. He was a Calvary Scout with the 3-8 Cav, 3rd Armour Division that invaded Iraq from Saudi Arabia. He was a Bradley driver with the 3-8 Cav unit that led the way into Iraq. After taking out a Republican Guard unit, they turned south to Kuwait. Being one of the fastest wars ever, when they got to Kuwait they went to the airport. Then, the war was over.