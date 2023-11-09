Posted: Nov 09, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Local McDonald’s in Tulsa, OK, Northwest Arkansas, and the Arkansas River Valley and surrounding communities will provide a free Breakfast Combo Meal on Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 6-10:30 a.m., to all veterans and active-duty military who present valid ID.

“It takes tremendous courage for a soldier to risk it all to protect our country. The least we can do is to offer thanks to these extraordinary men and women and treat them to breakfast,” said Michael Hadley, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President, Green Country McDonald’s Operator Association. “This is just a small token of our appreciation to let them know we are grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

The offer is available as Dine-In, Takeout or at the Drive Thru at participating local restaurants in Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas for all veterans and active-duty service personnel who show military ID or are in uniform. It is not available with McDelivery® or Mobile Order and Pay.