Posted: Nov 07, 2023 9:10 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Current water situation:

Overall supply remaining: 58.8 percent

(Last week: 59.7 percent)

Weighted water supply remaining: 75.6 percent

(Last week: 76.9 percent)

Average consumption last week: 4.52 million gallons per day

Lake Levels

Hulah Lake – 83.8 percent

Copan Lake – 37.7 percent

Hudson Lake – 72.5 percent

Caney River – 100 percent