Posted: Nov 06, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Monday morning on the charges of peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment and obstructing an officer. Shane McCrory was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on those same charges.

According to an affidavit, McCrory allegedly kicked down the victim’s bathroom door while she was in her bathtub and began recording her without her permission. McCrory also admitted to police that he had recorded the victim. While being handcuffed, McCrory tried to pull away from officers and had to physically be taken to the ground.

After the arrest, it was discovered that McCrory was already out on bond on a separate charge from August of this year. Due to that, he was given a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for Nov. 17th.