Posted: Nov 06, 2023 1:47 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners wanted to take a week to review the financial statements and estimate of needs for the 2022-2023 fiscal year before approving them. After having that week, the Board was prepared to sign it, but County Clerk wanted to note a small change.

The hearing for the exise board will take place next Tuesday.