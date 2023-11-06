Posted: Nov 06, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a proposal last week that would pave the way forward for the legalization of sports betting in the state. When looking at what the governor has proposed, some are hesitant to jump on board. One such person is Senator Bill Coleman, who has proposed legislation on this topic, but was never consulted by Stitt before his rollout last week.

Coleman says if nothing else, he is glad they are having this conversation because sports betting could be a major economic boom to the state of Oklahoma.

Coleman is District 10 Representative and represents the citizens of Osage County and a major part of Kay County.