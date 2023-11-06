Posted: Nov 06, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 9:14 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners talked jails and new employees at their weekly Monday meeting in downtown Bartlesville.

The commissioners approved the hiring of John Mosley for the fulltime position of Washington County Community Development Officer. Mosley replaces Eric Ashlock, who previously held the position.

During the commissioner’s report, Chairmen Mike Dunlap spoke at length about a workshop he attended where there was a discussion on who should run jails.

Dunlap says after taking in the information, he prefers that county sheriffs have the responsibility.

Dunlap says he hopes voters keep that responsibility in mind when choosing a new sheriff.

He speaks about why this is top concern to county commissioners across Oklahoma.

