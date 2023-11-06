Posted: Nov 06, 2023 9:02 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is set for Saturday, November 11, at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The show is sold out, but with your donation of $50 or more, you can get a virtual ticket to watch the contest on KWONTV.com

Everyone is asked to vote for your favorite dance couple through your donations to Paths to Independence.