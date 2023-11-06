News
Posted: Nov 06, 2023
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars will be Streaming Live with Your Donations
Tom Davis
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is set for Saturday, November 11, at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The show is sold out, but with your donation of $50 or more, you can get a virtual ticket to watch the contest on KWONTV.com.
Everyone is asked to vote for your favorite dance couple through your donations to Paths to Independence.
Vote for Your Favortie Dancers by making your donation HERE
