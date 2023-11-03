Posted: Nov 03, 2023 6:30 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 6:48 AM

Sherri Garris

Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed tomorrow night.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am this Sunday morning, so all clocks will fall back by one hour. The modern idea of Daylight Saving Time causes the clocks to change twice a year in order to lengthen the daylight in the evening during the summer. 1.

The modern practice dates back to the late 1800s when New Zealand entomologist George Hudson proposed it to conserve energy. It may have also been a little self-serving for Hudson because it gave him more time after work in the evening to pursue his hobby of collecting insects.

A co mmon myth is that the U.S. adopted daylight saving time to benefit farmers, but in reality many farmers are opposed to the practice for being disruptive to their schedules.

Opponents point to other studies that have found adverse health effects linked to daylight saving time, such as a spike in fatal traffic accidents, heart attacks, strokes and sleep deprivation especially in the spring when clocks move forward an hour.

Not all US states observe the time change. Hawaii and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time. American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also observe permanent standard time.

Remember to set your clock back tomorrow night and enjoy the extra hour of sleep.