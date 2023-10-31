Posted: Oct 31, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Fire Department worked in conjunction with Tri County Tech to host a Calm the Chaos command training seminar over the weekend. Eight members of the Bartlesville Fire Department completed their train the trainer course, allowing them to offer the training to other Bartlesville firefighters.

This is a facility that is open to all first responders who are looking to train their employees, as Bartlesville Chief David Topping explains.

“This facility allows us to offer necessary firefighter training close to home for fire departments across our region, including volunteer and rural fire departments. This reduces the need for firefighters to travel long distances for vital training and thus minimizes costs for our fire departments.”

The facility opened in 2021.