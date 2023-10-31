Posted: Oct 31, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 3:15 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Bill Charles Brown is a convicted sex offender and was required to register once a year to the sex offender registry for a 10-year stretch from 2015-2025.

A call was made to the BPD in 2022 from Browns former address he had registered from in 2021 but had not since. The current resident told police that he had no relation to Brown as the resident had been there for eight months at that point. Brown never notified police of an address change as required by law and had not registered before his arrest on Monday this week.

Brown was given a bond of $10,000 and his next court date Nov. 17th at 9 am.