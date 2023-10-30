Posted: Oct 30, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Planning and Zoning Office had been sharing office space with the Election Board, but space has opened up allowing the two entities to have more space. As things currently stand, there isn't room for citizens to vote inside the Election Board Office so they have to create a makeshift voting booth at the fairgrounds.

At Monday's county commissioners meeting, Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau read off quotes for a flooring and paint job that would allow for things such as that to take place in her office. She said the low bid came from Lott Construction Company and they would do the repairs for just over $16,000.

District One Commissioner Everett Piper said he feels as if this would be a good investment for the county.

Chouteau said they can begin working on the project in two weeks.